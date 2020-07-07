1/1
Ronald J. Chieffe
Ronald J. Chieffe, 73, of Hatfield, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Zacherl) Chieffe, his wife of 50 years. Born September 14, 1946 in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Thomas and Jane (Davitt) Chieffe. Mr. Chieffe was employed with General Motors for many years, retiring in 2008. Upon his retirement, he worked as a substitute teacher with a number of local technical schools. Ron had many hobbies, including MANDRA racing, car shows, and ham radio. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Margaret Rowan and Debra Chieffe (Dave Drissel), both of Lansdale; three grandchildren, David Rowan, Brandon Rowan, and Nicole Drissel; and four siblings, Maureen Yuska (Greg) of Carnegie, PA, Frank Chieffe (Joanne) of Aliquippa, PA, Celeste Cuteri (Rocco) of Aiken, SC, and Tom Chieffe (Mary) of Manhattan Beach, CA. Relatives and friends may call between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. A second viewing will begin 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 10 at St. Maria Goretti Church, 1601 Derstine Rd., Hatfield, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Ron’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Published in The Reporter from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
