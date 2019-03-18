|
Ronald J. “Ron” Smolenski, Sr., 69, of Harleysville, died on Wednesday, March 13, following an extended illness. He was the loving husband of Mary Lou (Dunar) Smolenski for 44 years. Born in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, Ron was the son of the late Leo J. & Frances A. (Keller) Smolenski. Ron graduated from La Salle University, then College, in 1972, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a Marketing concentration. A loyal employee, Ron worked at Beckman Instruments/Beckman Coulter for over 30 years, ending with his retirement in 2012. Ron was an extremely generous man, especially with his time. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, his two sons and later in life, his daughters-in-law and two grandsons. An involved father, Ron was active in youth baseball, basketball and soccer in the Harleysville and Souderton area. He especially loved a sunny day, working on his lawn and in his garden. Ron also enjoyed wearing his trademark khaki shorts, even when the weather called for other attire. Spending time at his vacation home in Myrtle Beach with his wife gave him great pleasure. He was a man known to cook his family’s dinner and on a special occasion, top off with one of his signature apple pies. Ron enjoyed watching television, especially the History and Fox Business Channels. For many years Ron would retire to bed for the day with one of his beloved National Geographic magazines. Surviving with his wife are children: R.J., wife Jennifer of Phoenixville and Jon, wife Christine of Malvern, grandsons: Cooper and Charlie, and brother Leon, wife Judy of Perkasie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March, 22 at 10:30 AM at St. Maria Goretti Parish, 1601 Derstine Road, Hatfield, PA 19940. Calling hours will be held at 9:30 AM at the church. Interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Harleysville Baseball, Post Office Box 246, Harleysville, PA 19438, in Ron’s loving memory. www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 19, 2019