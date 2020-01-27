|
|
Rosaline M. “Dolly” Bartholomew, 88, of Souderton and formerly of Perkiomenville, died Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph C. Bartholomew, who died April 30, 2005. Relatives and friends may call between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. A second viewing will begin 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 31 at St. Stanislaus Church, 51 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. Please visit www.huffandlakjer.com for a full obituary.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 28, 2020