Russell E. Mears passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 8, 2020. He was 82. He was the beloved husband of Veronica Ann Watro Mears for 56 years. Born in Newark, NJ, he was the son of the late Joseph and Florence Albrecht Mears. Russell was a proud Penn State University alumnus and an avid sports fan, especially the Philadelphia Eagles. He enjoyed fishing with his brothers and beach vacations with family and friends. Russell was always known for his warm smile and friendly nature. In addition to his wife, Russell is survived by his loving daughter; Pamela McClain, as well as 2 beautiful grandchildren Benjamin and Nicholas. He is survived by his brother Ken Mears of Anchorage, AK and his twin, Ray Mears of Kona, HI. Russell’s family will be having a private prayer service on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT. Although the service is private, the family is inviting everyone to watch via Live Stream. The link can be found on Russell’s obituary page, located at www.Fluehr.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Russell’s name may be made to the American Lung Association
, 527 Plymouth Road, Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. www.Fluehr.com