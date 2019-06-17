The Reporter Obituaries
|
Ruth E. Harman, 94, formerly of Lansdale, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown where she was cared for and loved by the staff. She was the wife of the late Quentin E. Harman. Born November 25, 1924 in Warrington, she was the daughter of the late John Harris and Elsie DuBree (Wiley) Kreisher. She worked for 21 years in data input processing at American Olean Tile in Lansdale. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lansdale for 82 years and was the oldest living member of the church. Ruth was very active and enjoyed playing all sports, especially bowling and golf, but most of all she loved being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Dennis E. Harman, wife Kathie of Center Valley, Vicki H. Clugston, husband William Jr. of Red Hill, and Scott E. Harman, wife Melanie of Centennial, CO; grandchildren, Brian, Kevin, Matthew, Jamie, Jodi, Jared, Hannah, and Landon; and eleven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Wendi Harman. Friends and family are invited to call from 6:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday June 19th at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. A second visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Thursday, June 20th followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church, 700 N Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 or to Phoebe Ministries 108 S. Main St., Richlandtown, PA 18955. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on June 18, 2019
