Ruth J. Hendricks, 94, of West Point, PA, died Friday, November 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald B. Hendricks, who died October 11, 2016. Survivors include her sons, George S. Gardner (Mae) of Port Charlotte, FL, John Gardner (Shirley) of Hayward, CA, and D. Brett Hendricks (Kathy) of Souderton; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. November 14, 2019 at Grace UCC, 1908 West Point Pike, West Point, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 6, 2019