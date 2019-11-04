The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Hendricks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Hendricks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Hendricks Obituary
Ruth J. Hendricks, 94, of West Point, PA, died Friday, November 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald B. Hendricks, who died October 11, 2016. Survivors include her sons, George S. Gardner (Mae) of Port Charlotte, FL, John Gardner (Shirley) of Hayward, CA, and D. Brett Hendricks (Kathy) of Souderton; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. November 14, 2019 at Grace UCC, 1908 West Point Pike, West Point, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -