Ruth I. Roux, 98, of Harleysville, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the Peter Becker Community. She was the beloved wife of Henry Roux, who died in 2017. Born in Philadelphia in 1921, she was a daughter of the late Frederick O. & Irene R. (Reinmiller) Sieder. Surviving Ruth are her children, Kenneth Roux (Shirley), of Tallahassee, FL, Lawrence Roux (Athena Farrell), of Chalfont, Sandra Maloney (John), of Glenside; 3 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. Ruth enjoyed painting and cross stitching. She could also be found outside enjoying nature. Relatives and friends may attend her memorial service on Wednesday, June 19, at 11:00 a.m. in the Peter Becker Community Chapel, 800 Maple Avenue, Harleysville. The family will greet guests following the service. Interment will be held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on June 18, 2019