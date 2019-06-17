The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Roux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth I. Roux

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth I. Roux Obituary
Ruth I. Roux, 98, of Harleysville, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the Peter Becker Community. She was the beloved wife of Henry Roux, who died in 2017. Born in Philadelphia in 1921, she was a daughter of the late Frederick O. & Irene R. (Reinmiller) Sieder. Surviving Ruth are her children, Kenneth Roux (Shirley), of Tallahassee, FL, Lawrence Roux (Athena Farrell), of Chalfont, Sandra Maloney (John), of Glenside; 3 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. Ruth enjoyed painting and cross stitching. She could also be found outside enjoying nature. Relatives and friends may attend her memorial service on Wednesday, June 19, at 11:00 a.m. in the Peter Becker Community Chapel, 800 Maple Avenue, Harleysville. The family will greet guests following the service. Interment will be held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now