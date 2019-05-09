|
Ruth Marilyn Ide, 79, passed away on May 6, 2019 in Fleming Island, Florida, after a near decade-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She will forever be loved and remembered by her children, Karen (Stephen) McCormick, Donna Dougherty, and Brian Croom, her grandchildren, Ryan and Colin McCormick, her sister, Joan Ide Rosen (Fred), along with numerous other relatives, long-time friends, and her dedicated caregivers at Spring Gardens Fleming Island. Born in Philadelphia to the late William John Ide and Eleanor Francis Ide, Ruth had fond memories of a family bakery in the city, and then of growing up on their farm in Kulpsville, Pennsylvania where she loved animals, the outdoors, and high school sports. She later attended Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing and Millersville University where she received her nursing degree. During her career, she worked in a variety of settings from high school nurse and athletic coach to hospitals, pediatric clinics, and skilled nursing facilities. In her last position she, ironically, took faithful care of many who suffered the effects of Alzheimer’s disease. A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at 11am, on Friday, June 21st, at Christ Covenant Church, 2200 Mainland Rd, Harleysville, PA 19438. Colorful attire welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association on a tribute page in Ruth’s name at https://bit.ly/2H8eqtr.
Published in The Reporter on May 13, 2019