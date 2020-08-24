Ruth K. (Benner) Bergey, 76, of Souderton, PA went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her residence. She was the loving wife of the late Lester “Les” B. Bergey for 52 years. Ruth was born in Souderton, PA to the late Norman L. Benner and the late Mary (Kriebel) Benner. She attended Souderton Area High School. Ruth worked as a nurse’s aide for the former Hatfield Home and then in the meat department and as a cashier for Landis Supermarket in Telford. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a current member of Living Hope Mennonite Fellowship. Ruth was a previous member of Lansdale Mennonite where she served as a Sunday school and Bible school teacher for many years, and was also involved in the ladies sewing circle. Ruth was also part of the ladies sewing circle. She volunteered at Lahay Christian School in Haycock, PA and for Penn View Christian School in Souderton, PA. Ruth was passionate about being involved in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s lives. She was an avid reader of books and loved playing the accordion and the piano. Ruth enjoyed gardening, oil painting, and listening to gospel music. She loved preparing meals for family, friends, and others. Ruth was an expressive, caring, passionate woman who had a true servant’s heart. She loved to laugh and was a great encourager to everyone. Ruth is survived by her four children, Ruth “Ruthie” A. Bergey of Souderton, PA, L. Duane Bergey & wife, Michele of Gilbertsville, PA Mary Lynn Ehst & husband, Kevin of Bridgewater, ME, Laurie B. Anders & husband, Neil of Schwenksville, PA; her 14 grandchildren – Jenna & husband, Joshua, Andrew & wife, Jayli, Ashley, Alyssa & husband, Jevon, Brianna, Shana, Janalyn, Juanita, Colton, Nathan, Marissa, Kali, Chase & Layla; her two great-grandsons, James William Hoover of Canon City, CO & Kaden James Tessier of Bridgewater, ME; her three brothers, Paul Benner & wife, Faith of Morris, PA, James Benner & wife, Paulette of Morris, PA, David K. Benner & wife, Priscilla of Pennsburg, PA; and her two sisters, Lois K. Schumm & husband, Laird of Tavistock, Ontario, Grace K. Benner of Souderton, PA. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Esther Ratzell. A drive-through viewing and family visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Franconia Mennonite Church, 613 Harleysville Pike (Route 113), Telford, PA from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Everything will be done from your vehicles and please follow all social distancing rules. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Franconia Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Christian Aid Ministries P.O. Box 360, Berlin, OH, 44610 (https://www.christianaidministries.org
