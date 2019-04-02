|
S. Page Butt Jr. passed Mar. 25, 2019. Born May 28, 1929 in Brooklyn to the late S. Page Butt Sr. and Effie Olyn (Bowden) Butt. He was the loving husband of Diane Jane (Pappentick) Butt for 51 years. He graduated from Duke University in 1952, served in the US Navy, and was an electrical engineer at Unisys Corp. for over 35 years. He is survived by his wife; children Jeffrey Eric Butt (Karen) and Sara Jane Martinez; grandchildren Shelby Lynn Butt, Cassidy Regan Butt, Alexa Leigh Martinez, and Abby Grace Martinez; and many other loving family and friends. All are invited on Sat. Apr. 20 to a visitation from 10-11am and a memorial service at 11am, both at Meadowood Senior Living, 3205 W. Skippack Pike, Worcester, PA 19490. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at . KirkandNiceInc.com
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 6, 2019