Sally A. Meade, 88, of Hatfield, passed away Saturday, June 06, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley D. Meade, who passed away in 2017. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 51 Lansdale Avenue, Lansdale, PA 19446, with the funeral mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.