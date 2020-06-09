Sally A. Meade
Sally A. Meade, 88, of Hatfield, passed away Saturday, June 06, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley D. Meade, who passed away in 2017. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 51 Lansdale Avenue, Lansdale, PA 19446, with the funeral mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com

Published in The Reporter from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
