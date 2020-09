Samuel D. Miller, III, Esq., 78, of Upper Gwynedd, PA, passed away Sept. 24, 2020. He was the father of David W. Miller and wife, Chevon R., and Stephen R. Miller; and grandfather of Chloe and Cayden. In light of restrictions on public gatherings, relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service at 1PM on Oct. 2, 2020, at Lower Providence Baptist Cemetery, 3430 Ridge Pk., Eagleville, PA. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com