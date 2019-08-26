|
Sandor Sillye Shelly was born in Hajduboszormeny Hungary 1/27/1919. He was the son of the late Janos Sillye and Julianna Szilagyi. He was a soldier in the Hungarian Army. Sandor immigrated to Toronto Canada where he met his wife Ilonka Doppler Shelly. They lived in Canada for 7 years after they were married and spent the remainder of their lives in Lansdale, PA. Sandor was a plasterer using decorative moldings on ceilings in the city of Toronto. In Lansdale he worked at Glasco textile factory, and a coffee factory. He retired after 10 years of service from Wilson's Gasboy. Sandor was a hard worker with a passion for cooking Hungarian meals, baking his wonderful cakes from scratch, gardening, tailoring, and furniture making. He was admired by everyone for his beautiful flowers around his house and his immaculate vegetable garden which he shared with the neighbors. Sandor will be dearly missed by his daughter Irene Shelly of Lansdale, son Alex Shelly and wife Debra of Quakertown, 6 grandchildren, Mary and husband Jason Gruber of Kutzown, Andrew, Rachel Karaszewski and husband Robert, Abigail, Josh, Julia, 4 great grandchildren Jayce and Jesse Gruber, Luke Karaszewski, and Madelyn Frederick daughter of Andrew Shelly, nephews Attila Puskar and wife Jackie Spearly of Spinnerstown, and William Puskar of Dania Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Ilonka Shelly, his brother Janos, Imre and Martin Sillye of Hungary, and his sister Margaret Nagy of Kufstein Austria. He is survived by his niece Piroska Obermeyer of Flintsbach Germany. Cremation services are being handled by the Shelly-Dinan Funeral Home, Lansdale. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the Spring of 2020 at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 26, 2019