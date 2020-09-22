Sandra “Sandy” Mae Harper Bowers (nee Griner), 71, passed away on August 31, 2020. She was born February 23, the only daughter of the late Robert H. and Mae V. Griner. Sandy was a loving mother to her two surviving children Timothy (Adrienne) Harper and Suzanne (Justin) Ball, and grandmother to her four beloved grandchildren, Caitlin and Leah Ball, and Emma and Griffin Harper. Sandy grew up in North Wales, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Montgomery Community College with a degree in early childhood development. She would later earn a nursing degree while in Washington, North Carolina. Sandy lived in many places throughout her life including Canada, Colorado, Virginia, North Carolina, and finally Maryland, making many cherished friends along the way. Sandy was an amazing cook, avid reader, loved animals, and adored live theater and musicals. She was also a fighter, beating breast cancer back in 1996. A private service will be held at a later date at the Church of the Messiah. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Susan G. Koman breast cancer foundation.



