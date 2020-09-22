1/
Sandra Mae Harper "Sandy" Bowers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra “Sandy” Mae Harper Bowers (nee Griner), 71, passed away on August 31, 2020. She was born February 23, the only daughter of the late Robert H. and Mae V. Griner. Sandy was a loving mother to her two surviving children Timothy (Adrienne) Harper and Suzanne (Justin) Ball, and grandmother to her four beloved grandchildren, Caitlin and Leah Ball, and Emma and Griffin Harper. Sandy grew up in North Wales, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Montgomery Community College with a degree in early childhood development. She would later earn a nursing degree while in Washington, North Carolina. Sandy lived in many places throughout her life including Canada, Colorado, Virginia, North Carolina, and finally Maryland, making many cherished friends along the way. Sandy was an amazing cook, avid reader, loved animals, and adored live theater and musicals. She was also a fighter, beating breast cancer back in 1996. A private service will be held at a later date at the Church of the Messiah. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Susan G. Koman breast cancer foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporterOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved