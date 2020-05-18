Sandra R. Krout-Nice, 68, of Winter Haven, FL, went home to be with the Lord on May 14, 2020. She suffered from heart failure. Sandra is formerly from the Lansdale/Souderton area of Pennsylvania. She is survived by her two children; her son Casey Krout and wife April (Rutherford) Krout of Winter Haven, FL, and her daughter April (Krout) Fusco and husband Ian Fusco, of North Wales, PA. Her sister Judy LaSpino and husband Vito LaSpino of Lansdale, PA. 6 nieces and nephews, and five grandchildren of which she was known as “MomMom”, Haley Krout of Orlando, FL, Bishop Krout and Austin Krout of Winter Haven, FL, Nicholas Fusco and Bella Fusco of North Wales, PA. She grew up enjoying Girl Scouts and graduated from North Penn High School then continued to the Lansdale School of Business. In high school she was known as “Bubbles” because of her outgoing personality. Sandra was a devout Christian and enjoyed reading the Bible and fellowship with others. While in Pennsylvania, she was involved with volunteer youth programs for her church, roller skating, and foreign exchange student programs where she helped place students in good homes and hosted many exchange students from across the world as well. She is internationally known as “The Mommy” by many, due to her caring and nurturing abilities which came so naturally for her. After she moved to Florida, she became actively involved with her community’s Storm Ready committee and the Entertainment committee at Westside Ridge in Auburndale, FL. She also volunteered for church and homeless organizations to help those in need. Memorial services have not been scheduled at this time, but will be announced on her facebook page when this information becomes available.



