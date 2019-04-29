|
|
Sarah Lughart "Sally" Conver, 98, of Lansdale, died Friday, April 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Neil Landis Conver, who died July 25, 2002.
Born November 7, 1920 in Montoursville, PA, she was a daughter of the late Albertus Voelkers and Vera (Kramer) Lughart.
In the early 1940s, Sally answered the call of Franklin Roosevelt in a "Fireside Chat" and joined the United States Army as a nurse. She rose to rank of lieutenant and served in Stanton, Virginia where she met her future husband, Neil. He had contracted hepatitis in the Battle of the Bulge and his course of treatment brought him to her facility.
After the war they completed degrees at the University of Pennsylvania, he in law, she in education and were married in August of 1949. They made their home on Main Street in Lansdale. Sally continued to serve as a visiting nurse following the war.
In the 1950's, Peter, Philip and David were born and were raised in Lansdale. Sally was a founding member of the American Association of University Women and served as the parliamentarian of the Lansdale school board.
In the 1960's, the Conver family hosted three exchange students: Monique Terraz as the first exchange student in Lansdale, Joan Hamilton from Northern Ireland and Geoffrey Walker from Australia during his law studies at the University of Pennsylvania. She was also a den mother for a local Cub Scout Troop during the period.
In 1971, Sally returned to nursing when Penndale Middle School replaced the old North Penn High School on Penn St in Lansdale. During her tenure at Penndale, she completed a Master's Degree. In 1972, she was Ladies Chairwoman for the Centennial of the Borough of Lansdale.
She was a member of St. John's UCC in Lansdale serving on many committees in the church.
Sally and Neil loved to travel and to host others. Their travels took them to Japan where she had served in WWII, Australia, Europe and Asia.
She was Neil's nurse through his cancer treatment until his death in 2002. She loved her grandchildren, who knew her as Nana and was delighted to know her great granddaughter, Rosalie, born just over three years ago.
Sally is survived by her sons, Peter T. Conver of Lansdale, and David W. Conver (Margaret "Peggy") of Blue Bell; two grandchildren, Samuel E. Conver (Gabrielle) and Caroline R. Conver; one great-granddaughter, Rosalie M. Conver; and two sisters, Greta L. Lytle of Williamsburg, PA, and Phyllis Mascaro of Lansdale.
She was preceded in death by a son, Philip W. Conver; four brothers, Albertus, Earl, Jan, and Richard; and a sister, Vera.
Relatives and friends may call between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. A second visitation will begin 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2 at St. John's UCC, 500 W. Main St., Lansdale, followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private in Greenlawn Cemetery, North Wales.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Sally's memory to the Dock Woods Living Branches Foundation, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA 19446.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 30, 2019