The Reporter Obituaries
Sharon Lynne Cole Obituary
Sharon “Sheri” Lynne Cole, 71, of Landsdale, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Abington Memorial Hospital in Abington, PA. Please reach out to her cousin, Nancy at 443-783-5868 or post condolences to honor her memory. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to an animal rescue of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 21, 2020
