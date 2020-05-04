Sharon Wallis Alexander died on April 28th of natural causes. She was with her family. Sharon was a registered nurse and devoted mother to both her children and innumerable dogs, horses, goats et al. She was also a beloved daughter, sister, wife and friend. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lilian Swan Wallis, her father, William Wallis and her husband, James (Alex) Alexander. She is survived by her son, Jonathan Alexander, daughter, Stefanie Alexander, step-mother Joyce Wallis, brother William Wallis, his wife Leanne Wallis and their children Liam and Loralei and her stepbrother Connie Wallis. Influenced by the political events of her adolescence and her experience nursing, Sharon was a passionate advocate of women and progressive politics. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America or The Manito Life Center.



