Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory - Souderton
130 East Broad Street
Souderton, PA 18964
Sheridan Clemens
Sheridan Clemens Obituary
Sheridan Lynne (Fargo) Clemens, 83, of Souderton, PA passed away on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 at Souderton Mennonite Homes. She was the loving wife of the late Leonard G. Clemens for 40 years. Sheridan was born in Sellersville, Pa, at home in the Washington House. She graduated from Sell-Perk High School, class of 1954. Sheridan was employed as a bookkeeper for Souderton Area School District for 30+ years. She bowled at Earl Bowl for 25 years. Sherdian played Bridge, enjoyed continuing friendship with former co-workers and loved crocheting and knitting for family and friends. She also loved her dogs. She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie (Robert) Marinari of Telford, PA, and Bonnie (Gene) Wilkins of Hellertown, PA; two sons, Douglas (Ann) Clemens of Stamford, CT, and Jonathan (Dawn) Clemens of Hilltown; eleven grandchildren - Patti, Ben, Michael, Phillip, Eric, Heather, Melissa, Shane, Chelsea, Shelby, & Taylor and five great-grandchildren - Paul, Marie, Zachary, Holly, & Conor; two brothers, Earl and Eric Fargo both of FL. In addition to her husband Leonard, she was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Landis. A Graveside Service will be held at Zion Memorial Gardens, Bergey Road, Franconia, Pennsylvania 18924, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com
Published in The Reporter on July 27, 2019
