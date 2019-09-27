|
|
Shirley A. Shisler, 83, of Souderton, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 in Abington – Lansdale Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Shisler, who died in 2011. Born in Lansdale in 1935, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Snyder. Shirley worked as a hairdresser for many years, and enjoyed taking care of her friends’ hair even after retirement. She also liked playing bingo, making jewelry, and spending time at her home in Florida. Surviving Shirley are her sons, Gary Garner (Kelly) and Greg Shisler (Carolyn); 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and her sister, Rae Marie. She was preceded in death by her sons, David and Michael. Relatives and friends may attend her viewing on Wednesday, October 2 after 10:00 a.m. in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, where her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Hatfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Shirley may be made to the Senior Adult Activity Center (Generations of Indian Valley), 259 North Second Street, Souderton, PA 18964.
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 30, 2019