Shirley E. Deno (nee Gerhart), 90, of Warminster PA, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 in Abington Hospital - Jefferson Health, Abington, PA.
Born in Norristown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Naomi Lillian (Gerhart) Blackledge.
Mrs. Deno grew up in the Hatfield and Souderton areas and attended Souderton High School. She worked in the clothing industry for many years. She enjoyed crafting, was an avid collector, loved her word puzzles and especially loved her cats.
She is survived by her devoted children William M. Deno of Warminster and Cheryl Ann Krause and her husband Edward of Lansdale. She is the beloved grandmother of Jason Krause and William Deno Jr. She is also survived by her cousins Barbara Nace, Susan Aufheimer and her husband Ralph, her half-sister, Harriet Berry and half-brother Richard Blackledge. Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, William C Deno in 2008, and half-brothers, Leon and Robert Blackledge.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday September 25 from 9:00 to10:00 AM at the Anton B. Urban Funeral Home, 1111 S. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Prospectville.
Remembrances in her name to the , 1617 JFK Boulevard, Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103 would be appreciated by the family.
Photos and tributes may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 23, 2019