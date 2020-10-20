Shirley Guernaccini, 88, passed away suddenly at home in Ocean City, NJ on Monday, October 19, 2020. Shirley was born in Lansdale, PA, graduated from Lansdale High School, and West Chester State Teachers College. After graduation, she taught 3rd grade in North Penn School District before starting a family. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, J. Walter and Dorothy Swartzlander. She is survived by her husband of over 67 years. Also surviving are her son Gary (Jennifer) of Egg Harbor Township and daughter Nancy (John) Andrews of Petersburg and 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Shirley was Nana to many others who loved her dearly. Shirley was a good friend to everyone, a companion of stories to share and jokes to play, a good listener for funny and sad stories, a devoted and loving friend, she had an unusually extraordinary point of view on things, with a mixture of humanity, sensitivity and curiosity. She will be deeply missed. Services are private. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
