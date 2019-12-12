|
|
Shirley Mae Schirk, 75, of West Rockhill Twp., passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of 56 years to Frederick Schirk. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11 AM in St. John’s Lutheran Church, 910 Allentown Rd., Ridge Valley, PA 18960. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Table of Plenty at Zion Mennonite Church, 149 E. Cherry Lane, Souderton, PA 18964. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 13, 2019