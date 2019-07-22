|
|
Shirley Statuti, 73, of Harleysville, PA, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Luke’s Health Network, Quakertown Hospital. She was the wife of Henry Statuti, Jr., and had celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary in June. Born in Telford, she was a daughter of the late Sherwood and Bertha (Renninger) Sensinger She was employed in the bakery of Landis Supermarket prior to her retirement. Shirley was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Telford. She enjoyed traveling with her dog Cole, and taking family cruises and vacations. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother and father-in-law, Maryann and Henry Statuti, Sr. of Lansdale, her brother, Sherwood Sensinger of Mansfield, PA, brother-in-law, Joseph Statuti and his wife Caroline, a sister-in-law, Mary Statuti, as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristin N., and an infant son, Chad Bradley Statuti. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11 AM in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 107 W. Lincoln Ave., Telford, PA 18969. Family will receive friends from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Interment will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Telford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at the above address. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on July 23, 2019