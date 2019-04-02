|
Shirley J. Vilsmeier, 89, of Montgomeryville, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born December 17, 1929, she was the only child of the late Russell and Evelyn (Kohler) Kratz. Mrs. Vilsmeier was employed with her family’s business, Vilsmeier Auction Co., for many years, retiring in the 1990s. She was a founding member of Faith Lutheran Church, Montgomeryville, and was a proud graduate of Lansdale High School and Cedar Crest College. Shirley loved traveling throughout the world, including trips to Russia, China, and South America. She cherished the time spent with family at the Jersey Shore, especially Avalon. Shirley also enjoyed reading, playing bridge, golf, and crosswords. In her younger years, she was involved in numerous civic groups. Survivors include her children, Pamela V. Berg of Schwenksville, and Frederick R. Vilsmeier (Cheryl) of North Wales; five grandchildren, David Berg, Jeremy Berg (Colleen), Chris Berg (Bridget), Fred E. Vilsmeier, and Christie Vilsmeier; three great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Lyla, and Arlo Berg; and her nephew, Robert Landis (Jahn) of Lansdale. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter F. Vilsmeier. Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 615 Cowpath Road, Montgomeryville, followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Shirley’s memory to Faith Lutheran Church, PO Box 182, Montgomeryville, PA 18936.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 4, 2019