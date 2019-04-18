|
Skye A. Gilbert, 28, of Souderton, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Souderton. Born in West Rockhill Twp., she was the beloved daughter of Susan J. (Besch) Gilbert of Souderton, and the late Galen G. Gilbert who died on January 14, 2009. Skye was employed as an administrative assistant at the Remax- Reliance office in Souderton where she had worked for over 2 years. Skye was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Telford. In her free time she enjoyed spending time with her kids, shopping with Jaylee, and attending stock car races at Grand View Speedway in Bechtelsville. She loved trips to the beach as well as the annual trips with her family to Disney World. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her companion, Daniel Detweiler, her daughter, Jaylee, and her son, Lucas, both at home, her grandmother, Esther (Krout) Besch of Palm Harbor, FL, two uncles: Gary G. Gilbert and his companion Kerry Dietrich of East Greenville, W. Scott Besch and wife Lori Lengel of Telford. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Brandon, paternal grandparents: Gordon and Gladys (Slemmer) Gilbert, maternal grandfather, William Besch, and her uncle, Terry Besch. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, Aril 27, 2019 at 11 AM in the Grace United Methodist Church, 295 S. Main St., Telford, PA. Family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory for her children’s education at: https://www.gofundme.com/gilbert-children-education-fund. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 22, 2019