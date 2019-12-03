Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Soon Woo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Soon Woo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Soon Woo Obituary
Soon H. Woo, 85, passed away on December 2, 2019. Wife of the late Hoo Woo. Mother of Chang Woo, Hye Chae and Hyo Woo. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Funeral Service Friday 11 AM at the William R. May Funeral Home 142 N. Main St. North Wales, PA 19454. Interment George Washington Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 to 8 PM and Friday after 10 AM. (www.mayfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Soon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -