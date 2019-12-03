|
Soon H. Woo, 85, passed away on December 2, 2019. Wife of the late Hoo Woo. Mother of Chang Woo, Hye Chae and Hyo Woo. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Funeral Service Friday 11 AM at the William R. May Funeral Home 142 N. Main St. North Wales, PA 19454. Interment George Washington Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 to 8 PM and Friday after 10 AM. (www.mayfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 4, 2019