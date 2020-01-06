|
Stanley O. Booz, 75, of Lansdale, died Friday, January 3, 2020. Born August 26, 1944 in North Wales, he was a son of the late Catherine (Trego) and Amos Leon Booz, Jr. Mr. Booz was a self-employed tool maker for many years. He founded a number of businesses, including On The Spot Tool, Pennsburg, and Booz Tooling, Willow Grove. He was also an avid fisherman, hunter, and talented gun maker, especially Kentucky long rifles. Stan will be remembered for overcoming many obstacles in his life stemming from a work-related accident while he was young. Survivors include his children, Maryann Booz Washington (George) of Lansdale, Stanley “Bert” Booz (Sandra) of Warminster, Vincent Andrew Booz (Jan) of Sellersville, and Tiffany Henning (John Jr.) of Lansdale; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Charles “Chuck” Booz (Marge) of Lansdale. He was preceded in death by a brother, Amos. Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St., Lansdale, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, North Wales. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 7, 2020