Stella C. Moser of Lansdale, PA died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was 80. Stella was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Edward C. Moser Born in Norristown and raised in Conshohocken, PA she was the daughter of the late Francis and Eleanor Krupka Olszewski and the sister to the late Benjamin, Alec, John, Marie, Joseph, Anne Greenday, Helen Bogdanski, Laura Sydlowski, and Sabina Sprecher. Stella worked and climbed the corporate ladder for AT&T for many years until retiring in an upper level management position in 1990. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and the family they raised and nurtured. Stella will be greatly missed but eternally remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Stella is survived by her loving and devoted children: Edward F. Moser and his wife Susan C. of Chalfont, Suzanne M. Everhart of Kitty Hawk, NC, Christine A. Moser of North Wales, and Joan M. Moser of Lansdale. She is also survived by her three beloved grandchildren: Andrea, Nick, and Rachael and her dear great grandson Benjamin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday, October 21st from 9:30am until her Funeral Mass at 11:00am at Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Rd. North Wales, PA 19454. Her interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market St. Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. www.fluehr.com
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 18, 2019