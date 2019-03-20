|
|
Stephen Alexander Herczeg died peacefully at Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse in Philadelphia on March 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving daughters. He was 89 years old. Mr. Herczeg was born December 26,1929, in Bethlehem, PA, the sixth of eight children of the late Julius and Sophie Herczeg (Kormandi). He graduated from Liberty High School in Bethlehem in 1947 and went on to Moravian College in Bethlehem where he graduated in 1952 with a B.S. in Biology (with minors in Chemistry and English). After graduating from Moravian College, Mr. Herczeg worked at Merck Sharp and Dohme Research Laboratories in West Point, PA from 1954 to 1967. He then moved on to The Squibb Institute for Medical Research in Princeton, N.J. (now Bristol-Myers Squibb). He began as a Senior Clinical Information Scientist and eventually rose to the position of Director of Medical Affairs. He retired in 1991. An active member of his community, Mr. Herczeg was involved in numerous groups, including: The Boy Scouts of America, the PTA (where he co-founded the Harleysville Country Fair Days), the Lower Salford Planning Commission, Chairman of the Lower Salford Sewer Authority, the Schwenkfelder Library and Heritage Center, a trustee of Perkiomen School, and was a member of the Central Schwenkfelder Church. His interests included travel, history, reading, and he was an avid crossword puzzler. He was fluent in Hungarian and spoke German. He is survived by his daughters Karin Ricci (Charles) of Lansdale, Susan Herczeg of Philadelphia, and Daria Herczeg of Collegeville; granddaughter Karlie Ricci Giedymin (Jason) and great-grandchildren Juliette and Daniel of Collegeville; daughter-in-law Marilyn Herczeg (née Smith); sister, Elizabeth Green of Escondido, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Mary Jane (née Brown), his son, Stephen Jr., and six siblings. Services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, March 23 at Central Schwenkfelder Church, 2111 S. Valley Forge Rd., Lansdale. Family and friends may visit 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM prior to the service. Interment is in the Garden of Memories, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Stephen A. Herczeg to the Alzheimer’s Association and/or the . Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019