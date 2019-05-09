|
|
Stephen R. Kalinger, 82, of Souderton, PA, passed away May 8, 2019. He was the husband of Jean M. (Hayden) Kalinger; father of Linda Billingsley, Lisa Cowperthwait and Stephen Kalinger; brother of Roger Kalinger; grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 2. The family will be receiving relatives and friends at 10AM followed by a memorial service at 11:30AM on May 18, 2019, at Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, PA. The complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter on May 10, 2019