The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Kalinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Kalinger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen Kalinger Obituary
Stephen R. Kalinger, 82, of Souderton, PA, passed away May 8, 2019. He was the husband of Jean M. (Hayden) Kalinger; father of Linda Billingsley, Lisa Cowperthwait and Stephen Kalinger; brother of Roger Kalinger; grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 2. The family will be receiving relatives and friends at 10AM followed by a memorial service at 11:30AM on May 18, 2019, at Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, PA. The complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
Download Now