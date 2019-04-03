The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Diehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Paul Diehl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steven Paul Diehl Obituary
Steven Paul Diehl, 54 of Telford, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at his home, surrounded by loving relatives. He had been fighting an aggressive sarcoma for just 4 1/2 weeks. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Steve at 2:30 PM on Saturday, April 6, at Zion Mennonite Church in Souderton, Pa. Guests are invited to visit with the family from 1:00 to 2:15 and to fellowship with others over light refreshments after the service. For more information please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
Download Now