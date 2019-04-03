|
Steven Paul Diehl, 54 of Telford, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at his home, surrounded by loving relatives. He had been fighting an aggressive sarcoma for just 4 1/2 weeks. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Steve at 2:30 PM on Saturday, April 6, at Zion Mennonite Church in Souderton, Pa. Guests are invited to visit with the family from 1:00 to 2:15 and to fellowship with others over light refreshments after the service. For more information please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 5, 2019