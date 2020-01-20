|
Susan Marie (Sedik) Aubertin, 58, of Hatfield, PA, passed away Jan. 18, 2020. She was the wife of Christopher R. Aubertin; mother of Matthew C. and Ryan M. Aubertin; and sister of Kathleen Sedik Fisher and Joe Sedik. Friends are invited to her funeral mass at 10:30am on Jan. 25, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1601 Derstine Rd., Hatfield, where friends may call from 8:30am-10:15am. Burial will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 21, 2020