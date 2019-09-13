The Reporter Obituaries
|
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Susan Foley Obituary
Susan Terry (Hill) Foley, 74, of Franconia, PA, passed away Sept. 11, 2019. She was the wife of Mark F. Foley; mother of Mark F. Foley, Jr. (Beth), and Eileen L. Foley-Breck (Michael) and the late Matthew J. Foley; grandmother of Alexander M. Breck; and sister of Ralph W. Hoffman, III (Marie). Friends are invited to her prayer service at 11am on Sept. 19, 2019, at Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pk., Telford, PA, where family will receive friends 9:30-10:45am. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, East Norriton, PA. The complete obituary can be read at www.Williams-Bergey-Koffel.com.
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 14, 2019
