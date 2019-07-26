|
Susan R. Friedman, 75, of Lansdale, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her home. She was the loving wife of Richard J. Friedman Sr. Born April 14, 1944 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth (Boyle) Imhof. She was a member of the last class of Ambler High School, and also graduated from Penn State and Philadelphia College of Optometry. She then worked as an orientation and mobility instructor for blind and visually impaired people for 30 years. Surviving with her husband is her son, Michael A. Friedman; daughters, Megan E. Larkin, and Terry Ann Giltner, husband Scott; grandchildren, Jacob, Andrew, Delaney, Elizabeth, Brooke, and Lara Rose; sister, Ann Kulp, husband Chick. She was predeceased by a son, Richard J. Friedman Jr. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM, Monday, July 29th at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ski For Light, Inc., 1455 West Lake St., Minneapolis, MN 55408. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on July 27, 2019