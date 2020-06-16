Susan Margaret Konikiewicz
Susan Margaret Konikiewicz, 69, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, Thursday morning, March 12, 2020. She was born April 29, 1950 in Norristown, PA, to the late David E. and Helen Byrnes Walbert. Susan grew up in North Wales, PA and was a 1968 graduate of NPHS. She was preceded in death by her second husband Stanley Konikiewicz of Quakertown, PA. Susan was retired from Piggly Wiggly, where she had worked as the Deli Manager. She is survived by two sons, Michael (Nicole) Sobetsky, of Surfside Beach, and Ben (Debbie Campbell) Sobetsky, of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Angela (Tobias) Ross, of Pawleys Island, one brother, David (Maria) Walbert, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, three sisters, Patricia Keightly, of SC, Cathy (Bill) Cox, of FL, and Lisa Froelich, of PA, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service for Mrs. Konikiewicz will be held at a later time and date at Heritage Golf Club in Pawleys Island. Burroughs Funeral Home is assisting the family

Published in The Reporter from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
