Susanne J. Drach, 72, of North Wales, departed this world on Friday, May 15 th, 2020, to return to her heavenly home with Jesus her Lord and Savior. She was beloved wife of Andrew Drach, little sister to Dorothy Cullen and Arthur Krysko, loving mother of Paige Bluhm (Scott), Cyndi Miller (John) and Alicia "Lisa" Bracrella (Michael), proud Mom-Mom to Christine Kraynak (Nate), Anthony Bracrella, Darbie Miller, John Miller and many Grand dogs (Cooper and Kizzy) , great grandmother to Dorothy (Thea) Kraynak and Audrey Susanne Kraynak and Aunt to seven nieces and nephews.She was born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph & Dorothy (Hartman) Krysko. Due to the health crisis a private family service will be held on her Birthday. In her memory donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047 or https://www.lbda.org/donate. Beyond financial donations, in her memory, treat others the way you would like to be treated. Do a loving act of kindness, make someone laugh, SMILE, make someone laugh, send a card, give a hug or say “I love you”. A celebration of her life will be planned for a future date.
Published in The Reporter from May 21 to May 22, 2020.