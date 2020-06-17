Suzanne M. Bold (nee Smith) of Warminster, Pa. passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at 73 years of age. Born in Abington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Alberta Smith. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to Matthew Bold, and loving mother of Christine Bold and Matthew (Megan) Bold. She had three grandchildren; Sean, Sarah, and Thomas. She is survived by her siblings; Sr. Christine Smith, Denise O’Connor, Donna (Donald) Clayton, Daniel (Candy) Smith, and David Smith and many, many cousins. Suzanne was a graduate of Lansdale Catholic High School and was actively involved with the Bucks County Assoc. for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Relatives and friends will be received Saturday Morning after 9:30 AM until time of her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM in St. John Bosco Church, 215 E. County Line Road, Hatboro, Pa. 19040. Interment will be held at St. John Neumann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., Pa. 19106, in Suzanne’s memory. Arrang. By The Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster, Pa.



