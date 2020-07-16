Talbot Benjamin Kramer, 89, formerly of East Orange, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Penn Presbyterian Hospital, Philadelphia, PA. He was the beloved husband of 15 years to Charlotte (Booz) Kramer. Born in East Orange, NJ, he was a son of the late Talbot and Margaretta (Cullen) Kramer. Tal was a U.S. Navy veteran, and proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by IBM Company in finance for many years. Mr. Kramer was a member of Zwingli United Church of Christ in Souderton, where he was a member of the church choir, and served on the Stewardship committee of the council for many years. Tal was a former marathon runner, enthusiastic bicyclist, and often donated blood. He volunteered for the Keystone Opportunity Center in Souderton, he liked his Martinis shaken. Most of all, Tal never left a bad pun unsaid. He is survived by his wife Charlotte (Booz) Kramer, two sons; Talbot Kramer Jr. and his wife Donna Freidel of Sewell, NJ, Jeffrey Kramer and his wife Maritza Martinez of Rydal, PA, and a daughter Lisa Kramer and her husband Roland Keane of Lawrenceville, NJ, A stepson Andrew Wack and his wife Katrina of Millbrook, NY; Two sisters Dorothy Kramer-Kawakami of Simsburry, CT, and Nancy Fowler of Weaverville, NC; Ten grandchildren, Talbot III, Mary, Robert, Brian, Erin, James, Liam, Amelia, Gabby, and Carolina; two step-grandchildren Liam and Hali. Tal was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Anne Kramer, and sister Ann Lanza. A Grave Service will be held privately in Hillside Cemetery, Souderton PA. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date due to the Covid-19 crisis. In Lieu of flowers please make contributions to Keystone Opportunity Center 104 Main Street P.O. Box 64183, Souderton PA. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net