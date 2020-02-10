|
|
Teresa Sobetsky, 66, of Collegeville, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Born December 14, 1953, in Lansdale, she was the daughter of the late Frank J. and Angela M. (Van den Broeck) Sobetsky. She was a long time resident of Step By Step, Collegeville, where she was a special angel to everyone that knew her, including the staff and nurses at Step By Step. Teresa will be remembered for having a great sense of humor. She had empathy towards everyone and unconditional love for everyone she touched. You would often hear her enjoying music, especially her love for Roy Black. Her survivors include siblings, Ronald Sobetsky (Karen), and Frank Sobetsky (Jayne) both of Hatfield, Michael Sobetsky (Jonnie) of Pen Argyl, and Vivian Eddis of Lansdale. She is pre deceased by a brother, Robert Sobetsky, whom she had a special love for. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 8-10:00 A.M. at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, PA 19446 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 51 Lansdale Avenue, Lansdale, PA 19446. Interment to follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 11, 2020