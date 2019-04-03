|
|
Thelma (Kriebel) Benner, 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 1, 2019 at her home in Lansdale. She was the wife of the late Samuel Benner who preceded her in death in 1980 and to whom she was married for 30 years. She was born in Lansdale in 1930, to Harold and Ethel Kriebel and grew up on the family farm on Valley Forge Road. Thelma graduated from Lansdale High School and continued her education at the Lansdale School of Business. Thelma was a secretary for many years at several businesses in Lansdale and Hatfield. She also spent many years working in children’s ministry. Thelma loved sewing and was especially known for her personalized tote bags. She made them for her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. She was known for her sewing skills and did alterations for many people throughout the greater Lansdale area. Thelma is survived by her four daughters, Debby Stitzinger and her husband, Jim, Becki Tindall and her husband, Larry, Marti Schumaker and her husband, Bill, Rachel DeAngelo and her husband, Tom; her brother Glenn Kriebel; 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 1 PM on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Cornerstone Church of Skippack where she was a member. Friends may greet the family from 12-12:45 PM. Interment will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the Adult Day Services online at the funeral home website, or by mail to, 51 Medical Campus Drive, Lansdale, PA 19446. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 4, 2019