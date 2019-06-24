|
Thelma B. McClure, age 90, of Lansdale, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, June 14, 2019. She had taken on many roles over the course of her life, honor student, nurse, wife and mother, but her family was her pride and joy. She will be missed. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 64 years, John (Skip) McClure, and is survived by her 3 sons, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of Thelma’s life Sunday, June 30, at 4:00PM in the Chapel at the Dock Woods Community, Woods Drive, Lansdale, where the family will greet friends beginning at 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Thelma’s name may be made to the Living Branches Foundation (designated for the Dock Woods Sharing Fund), 275 Dock Dr., Lansdale, PA 19446, or to Faith Church of Worcester, 1341 Quarry Hall Rd, Norristown, PA 19403.
Published in The Reporter on June 25, 2019