Theodore Jupina, 96, of Lansdale, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Josephine A. (Zarzeka) Jupina, with whom he celebrated 57 years of marriage on December 29. Born January 18, 1924 in Coaldale, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Sockel) Jupina. Mr. Jupina served his country honorably during World War II with the 1285th Engineer Combat Battalion in the European Theatre of Operations. Upon his discharge, he attended Penn State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering with the Class of 1951. Theodore was employed with the Aluminum Co. of America at the Cressona, PA and Davenport, IA plants for 13 years. He then worked in various management positions at the Philco-Ford plant in Watsontown, PA and the Ford Electronics Division and Plant Operations in Lansdale prior to retiring as Traffic and Transportation Manager. He retired in 1992 after 28 years of service. Mr. Jupina was a member of Corpus Christi Church (Lansdale), Gewehr-Shubeck-Martin-Nesterak Post 170 American Legion (Coaldale), Knights of Columbus Council #4396 (Lansdale), and Knights of Columbus – Father Tomko 4th Degree Assembly (Bridgeport). Theodore was also an avid golfer and Penn State football fan. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Mark A. Jupina (Dawn) of Harleysville, Caroline M. Giomboni (Victor) of Springfield, PA, and Michelle A. Jupina of Arlington, VA; and four grandchildren, Christopher and Jonathan Jupina and A.J. and Carly Giomboni. He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary; brother, Joseph Jupina; and sisters, Helen Hoffman, Myrtle Sicenavage, and Mildred Radocha. Relatives and friends may call after 9:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Corpus Christi Church, 900 Summeytown Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446 followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Mr. Jupina’s memory to Corpus Christi Church, address above.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 2, 2020