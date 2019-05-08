Home

Theresa McDevitt, 90, of Lansdale and formerly Harlesyville, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Elm Terrace Gardens, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Patrick J. McDevitt, Sr. Surviving Theresa are her children, Marianne Manfrey (Dr. Samuel Manfrey); Patrick J. McDevitt, Jr.; Brian McDevitt (Liz); Daniel McDevitt (Victoria); Eileen Teti (Joseph); 10 grandchildren; her sister, Eileen Reilly; her brother, James Durkin; and many devoted nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may attend her viewing on Saturday, May 11 after 9:00 a.m. in Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, where her Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon.
Published in The Reporter on May 9, 2019
