Thomas Lees, age 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24 in his Hatfield home surrounded by family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Originally from Shamokin PA, Thomas served in the US Army during World War II as a radio operator and machine gunner with the eighth armored division and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. His personal awards include combat infantry badge, bronze star medal, good conduct medal, European Mediterranean campaign medal with three bronze campaign stars, the American campaign medal, expert infantry badge and World War II victory medal. Following his service, Thomas worked for Merck as a line leader in pharmaceutical packaging and retired in 1988 after 38 years of service. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Lenora Lees and grandson Stephen Lees. Surviving are his son Gregory Lees, daughter-in-law Denise Lees, grandson Sergeant James Lees USMC, granddaughter in law Stephanie Lees and granddaughter Grace Lees. Relatives and friends may attend his viewing on Saturday, September 28 after 9:30 a.m. in the Church of the Messiah, 1001 Dekalb Pike, Lower Gwynedd, where his funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale www.huffandlakjer.com.
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019