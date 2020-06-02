Valeria G. Freed, 86, of Harleysville went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020 following an extended illness. She was the loving wife of the late Robert L. Freed, Sr. Valeria was born in Kulpsville, PA on July 21, 1933 to Wilmer and Anne (Godshalk) Cressman. Valeria was a lifelong resident of Montgomery County, and a faithful member of Christ Covenant Church in Kulpsville. Valeria worked at Hatfield Quality Meats for 21 years to help provide for her family, many of those years she proudly spent as one of the few women on the kill floor of the plant. In her golden years, she had the fortune to move on to gentler tasks, and she delighted at the chance to arrange and sell flowers at the Freed’s Produce Wagon. A social butterfly, she will be missed by the many friends she made at the wagon whose days she brightened. Valeria was a member of the Order of the White Shrine, and greatly enjoyed serving as an officer in the Woman’s Club of Indian Valley. She loved her many years of playing cards, sewing, and close fellowship there. Always ready to help, she was quick to make food and lend a hand when a friend or neighbor was sick or struggling. Valeria lived her life on her own terms, despite the many challenges she faced. Once she made up her mind, there was little that could stop her. She was a living example of the importance of persistence and the value of education to her grandchildren, completing her GED years after being forced to leave school. Whether it was through homework help, food, or encouragement, Valeria supported and took pride in the success of her children and education of her grandchildren. Those that knew and loved Valeria will miss her fierce independence, quick wit (she sometimes had to ask to “pardon her French”), and small acts of kindness, through which she communicated her care for her loved ones. Valeria is survived by her sons Robert L Freed, Jr (Sheila) of Souderton, Ralph L Freed (Margaret) of Wooster, OH, Roger L Freed (Suzanne) of Quakertown, daughters Nancy J Welby (Jamie), and Dawn M Zucca (Dennis) both of Harleysville. She was the loving Grandmother of Bob (Katie) Freed, Bethany Freed, Ryan and Grant Welby, Margaret, Catherine, and Juliet Freed, Peter Zucca and great grandson, Landin Freed. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. Due to the current Covid-19 health crisis, funeral services will be private, with interment in Christ Covenant Church Cemetery. The family is planning a celebration of life to take place later in the summer. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.williamsbergeykoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.