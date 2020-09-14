Valeria Marie Groth, 95, of Harleysville, formerly of Lansdale, died September 11, 2020 at the Peter Becker Community. She was the widow of Harold N. Groth who died on July 15, 2008. Born in Lansdale, the daughter of the late Boleslaw and Mary Garczynski Bienas. She attended St. Stanislaus grade school and church. A graduate of Lansdale High School, Class of 1942. She was a founding member of the Homemakers Country Quilters, and Creamery Friendly Patches. Surviving are daughters, Stephanie Sherman and Valerie Miller Bean; grandchildren, Zach Sherman and Gabby Sherman; sister Louise Rutherford; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by brothers Edmund, Louis, Leo, and Joseph Bienas; sister Frances Artfich. Graveside services and interment will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Whitemarsh Cemetery, Ambler. As per CDC Guidelines Social distancing and Masks are required. Due to the current health concerns her daughters understand if you are not able to attend in person, but know you will be there in spirit and prayer for her. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave. Scranton. Please visit www.millerbean.com
