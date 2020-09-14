1/
Valeria Marie Groth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valeria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valeria Marie Groth, 95, of Harleysville, formerly of Lansdale, died September 11, 2020 at the Peter Becker Community. She was the widow of Harold N. Groth who died on July 15, 2008. Born in Lansdale, the daughter of the late Boleslaw and Mary Garczynski Bienas. She attended St. Stanislaus grade school and church. A graduate of Lansdale High School, Class of 1942. She was a founding member of the Homemakers Country Quilters, and Creamery Friendly Patches. Surviving are daughters, Stephanie Sherman and Valerie Miller Bean; grandchildren, Zach Sherman and Gabby Sherman; sister Louise Rutherford; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by brothers Edmund, Louis, Leo, and Joseph Bienas; sister Frances Artfich. Graveside services and interment will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Whitemarsh Cemetery, Ambler. As per CDC Guidelines Social distancing and Masks are required. Due to the current health concerns her daughters understand if you are not able to attend in person, but know you will be there in spirit and prayer for her. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave. Scranton. Please visit www.millerbean.com leave an online condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporterOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved