Valerie E. Yaeckel, 79, formerly of Souderton, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in ManorCare Health Services – Pottstown. She was the beloved wife of more than 45 years to the late Richard A. Yaeckel who died in 2008. Interment will be at 10AM Monday October 7th in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Telford Pike, Telford, PA. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 12 PM in the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home 33 North Main St. Telford. PA. 18969. Family will receive friends from 11AM- 12 PM prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to National Alliance on Mental Illness 3803 N. Fairfax Drive Suite 100, Arlington VA. 22203. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 5, 2019