Verna Constanzer

Verna B. Constanzer, 92, of Telford, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Lutheran Community at Telford. She was the beloved wife of the late Marvin C. Constanzer who died in 2007. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11 AM in the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 33 N. Main St., Telford, PA 18969. Interment will follow in Little Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Telford. Friends may call from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on May 3, 2019
